Two goals from Patrick Brown helped Albury City to a 3-2 win over Boomers on Saturday night. Brown looked back to his best at Glen Park, setting up City's winner and going close to his hat-trick several times. The game also showcased another of the league's best forwards, with Boomers' Kye Halloway adding two more excellent goals to his brace from the FA Cup final. But it was the visitors who went away smiling after bouncing back from their round one loss to Melrose. "After last week's performance and the stop-start pre-season we've had, to find the effort and dig deep really shows the boys have still got what it takes," Albury City coach Ricky Piltz said. "There were a couple of players who really stood up at the start of the second half and started winning those 50/50 balls and that was the difference. "We were hungrier for the ball than we were last week.and that really showed." Boomers took a sixth-minute lead when Halloway bent a brilliant free-kick into the top corner from 25 yards. But the visitors were soon level, Brown finishing off a good move down the City right with a clinical low strike. Brown and Sajan Mahji were linking up to good effect, no more so than when Mahji led a City counter-attack, surging through the centre circle and sending Brown clear to make it 2-1. Noah Sredojevic saw his towering header tipped behind as City finished the first half on top. But the home side drew level five minutes into the second half when Halloway killed a crossfield ball with first touch and lashed it past goalkeeper Lachie James with his second. However, the Boomers backline simply couldn't handle Brown and having driven to the byline, he crossed low for Shannon Mathews to provide a deft finish. Noah Spiteri headed against the bar as Boomers pushed for a point but they finished the game with 10 men after Joel McKimmie, on his league debut, lost his cool and was shown a second yellow card. "We played well enough to get a point but definitely not a win," Boomers coach Andrew Grove admitted. "We had chances but you're not going to win too many games if you let three goals in at home. ALSO IN SPORT "The goal we conceded on the counter-attack was disappointing because we worked on that during the week. We spoke about how they're dangerous with the pace of 'Browny' and we still didn't stop it. "They were intense, working for each other and we didn't really show up. "A few guys who normally have that extra 10 percent just didn't quite have it today. "We know we've got the talent there but guys maybe thought it was going to be easy. You just can't drop or teams will get you."

