THE Labor Party's campaign spending will be four times more than the last election in Indi. Candidate Nadia David said the budget had "quadrupled", reflecting greater funding from unions compared to 2019 when incumbent Helen Haines took victory in the seat that has been in conservative hands for most of its existence. "The unions can see that I'm a strong union candidate and they've been generous and we've certainly got a much more healthy campaign budget this time than last time," Ms David said. The Beechworth resident is vice president of the National Tertiary Education Union's branch at the Melbourne-based RMIT University and described herself as a "union person for my whole life".. The Labor Party's Indi Federal Electorate Assembly president Eric Kerr stood for the organisation in the North East at the last two national votes. IN OTHER NEWS: He said his budget for the 2019 election was $20,000 to $30,000, suggesting Labor will have a war chest of $80,000 to $120,000 for this year's campaign. The extra money is being reflected in front page advertisements in The Border Mail, radio promotion and a large billboard near the Melrose Drive-Melbourne Road roundabout in Wodonga. The party's spending is still likely to be dwarfed by the money backing Dr Haines. In 2019, Team Orange received donations that were worth $284,891 from 997 supporters and in-kind gifts equal to $136,120. The Liberal Party does not officially disclose how much it spends on each seat, but it has invested heavily since 2013 to return Indi to its side of politics. Funnelling votes to Dr Haines via preferences is a key aspect of the Labor Party's strategy in Indi. "Part of campaigning in Indi for us is about making sure that the Liberals don't get in," Ms David said. "A vote for me is probably a vote for Helen Haines if I don't get over the top of Helen on primaries and it's vice-versa, we're pulling in the same direction." At the last federal election in Indi, Labor netted just 12 per cent of primary votes, compared to 9.79 in 2016 and 11.65 in 2013 when the Liberal Party lost the seat to Independent Cathy McGowan. The ALP's highest share of the vote in Indi this century came in the 2007 election when its contender Zuvele Leschen drew 32 per cent as Kevin Rudd became prime minister. Indi is being contested by the Greens, Nationals and United Australia Party candidates at this year's election in addition to Dr Haines, Ms David and Liberal hope Ross Lyman. Betting agencies have Dr Haines favourite at around $1 and Mr Lyman at $6 or $9 ahead of Labor at $12 or $26. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

