East Albury's Alexandra Park will host Saturday's Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial grand final between North Albury and Albury. It's the third successive season the decider has been scheduled for the venue, although the 2019-20 finale didn't go ahead as it was one of the region's first sporting victims of COVID. Lavington defeated North in last year's thriller. "It's a great ground, what we look for here is the fact it has the NSW Country Cricket curator of the year and was also ground of the year," CAW chairperson Michael Erdeljac revealed. Alexandra Park hosted a State Second XI game between Victoria and ACT-NSW Country last month, winning tremendous praise from both states after producing more than 1000 runs and 35 wickets as rising young gun Jake Fraser-McGurk rattled off successive tons. ALSO IN SPORT The match starts at 11.30am, while St Patrick's and Wodonga Raiders meet in provincial's second grade grand final at New City's Urana Road Oval.

