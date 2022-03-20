coronavirus,

More than 500 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified across the Riverina. The Murrumbidgee Local Health District recorded 111 positive PCR tests and another 421 positive rapid antigen tests combined for a total of 532 new cases in the 24 hours to 4pm on Saturday, NSW Health confirmed. IN OTHER NEWS High time for a heart-to-heart: Border survivors speak on different symptoms 'We were strung along and strung along ... until it was too late' Additional charges may be laid after Dederang crash death: court Two of the league's best forwards went head-to-head and put on a show The number of new positive cases for the MLHD has remained high in the last 10 days, with an average daily increase of 548 cases. This week alone has seen 3963 new confirmations announced by the health department, including a low of 252 revealed on Monday, a skewed peak of 1141 on Wednesday and then three consecutive days with more than 600 cases. The impact of the virus is being felt in workplaces and schools across the region, with parents of children attending Wagga High School being informed on Thursday that staffing levels have been hit and there could be changes to monitoring of students, including their placement in the school hall with minimal supervision. "We are in the position of having many staff away with this virus," the email read. "We appreciate your patience and understanding at present." Sunday's revelation of a combined 532 confirmations in the MLHD formed part of the statewide count of 16,813. Hospitalisations across NSW were up on the previous day, which 1124 COVID patients being cared for in hospitals and 33 being treated in intensive care. To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

