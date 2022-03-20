sport, local-sport,

North Albury is through to a fifth straight grand final in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial. North will play Albury at Alexandra Park on Saturday. The Hoppers won the grand final re-match on Saturday, toppling premiers Lavington by two wickets after losing 5-19 late to throw a scare through the club. The home team surprised even the Panthers by bowling first. "We we looking to bat anyway, so it was a win-win for both teams," Lavington opening bat Sam O'Connor suggested. The move appeared to backfire early when the visitors worked their way to 1-57. "We back our bowlers to restrict them and then back our batters to get it done at the end," North all-rounder Tim Hartshorn offered. "We also thought there was a little bit in it (the wicket) for our bowlers, particularly for Haydyn (Roberts), who's been exceptional and Jake Burge after last week, seeing how economical he is." O'Connor was the rock for the Panthers, posting 53 from 107 deliveries, his third half-century in the last six innings. Nathan Brown chipped in with 25, including two sixes, but the Panthers couldn't mount a sizeable partnership with that pair combining for the team's highest stand of 36 runs for the fourth wicket. In only his fourth first grade game of the season, premiership player Brandon Purtell ripped the heart from Lavington late, capturing 4-25. "Brandon wanted to go help his brother, who's captain in B grade, also (his partner) had a baby during the off-season so he couldn't quite commit, but due to his form in B grade, he won his way back, unfortunately at the expense of young Blake Elliott," Hartshorn explained. The left-arm spinner himself also produced outstanding spells to nab 2-11 from 10 overs, including four maidens as Lavington scored 161. Hartshorn then featured in a century stand for the third wicket with Ben Fulford (47), hitting his first half-century since November 27, in posting 61 from 101 balls, with eight boundaries. "It was finally good to contribute with the bat, it's been a lean few weeks," he revealed. Hartshorn and Fulford had steadied the outfit after losing highest profile bats in ex-NSW junior star David Farrell (two) and former ACT skipper Matt Condon (nought). The Hoppers then looked home at 3-142, needing just 20 runs to win, but Brown produced an inspired piece of captaincy, handing Sam Harris his first bowl for the season and he responded by taking 4-17 from seven overs, his best figures in a decade of first grade cricket at the Panthers. IN OTHER NEWS: In its four previous deciders, North boasts a win, a loss, a washout and the COVID cancellation of 2019-20. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/ffa67499-af75-4adb-aec5-0f1f0cffcf44.jpg/r0_205_4036_2485_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg