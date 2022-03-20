Wodonga stuns Wangaratta in Ovens and Murray pennant preliminary final
Wodonga has booked its place in the Ovens and Murray Division A1 pennant final after upsetting ladder leaders Wangaratta on Saturday.
It was a tight tussle before a strong 27-11 shot result by Kylie Whitehead saw Wodonga hit the lead, with Phillip Sharp finishing the job against Wangaratta's Maurice Braden in the final round 24-11.
Wodonga will now prepare to face YMGCR in the grand final at Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort next weekend.
