Wodonga has booked its place in the Ovens and Murray Division A1 pennant final after upsetting ladder leaders Wangaratta on Saturday. It was a tight tussle before a strong 27-11 shot result by Kylie Whitehead saw Wodonga hit the lead, with Phillip Sharp finishing the job against Wangaratta's Maurice Braden in the final round 24-11. ALSO IN SPORT: Wodonga will now prepare to face YMGCR in the grand final at Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort next weekend.

