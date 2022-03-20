sport, australian-rules-football,

This season's Ovens and Murray A-grade men's and women's water polo grand finalists have been decided following a big weekend in the pool. The Pirates will have a shot at going back-to-back after overcoming Albury Tigers 12-9 in what was a standout game by youngster Ryleigh Hogan. Hogan scored seven goals in the women's clash, with four coming in the second quarter alone. "She really stood up today which was lovely," Pool Pirates' coach Kristy Hogan said. "It was a tight game right until the end, but we were just lucky enough that Ryleigh had a blinder. "We love the Albury girls and you can't put it past them because they always bring it." Tegan Miles and Macy Clark also contributed two goals each for the victors, while Kira Dawson and Matilda Smith were both dangerous in front of goals for the Tigers to make the most of three opportunities each. The Pirates will now prepare to meet the Sharks in what will be a decider rematch. "We played them in the final last year and I believe it will probably be another close game," Hogan said. "It will come down to fitness I think and hopefully our juniors will help us over the line." ALSO IN SPORT: Northside will also get a chance to claim consecutive flags after taking down Sharks to cement their spot in next week's grand final. Despite the Stingrays taking control from the early stages, just two goals separated the sides at the final whistle. Trent Remington was in good form for the victors, while young gun Elih Mutsch landed a goal in each quarter. Ben Douglass was the standout for the Sharks, scoring some goals late in the piece to keep the Sharks in the game. The Stingrays will now come face-to-face with Albury Tigers in the men's grand final next weekend The Tigers, who finished the regular season as minor premiers, have been boosted by the return of Tom Duck, Jake Luhrs, Lachie Dowding and Jack Blomeley this season. Duck has been instrumental in front of goals, currently leading the way with 45 for the season. Mutsch is just five behind him, with the pair now to go head-to-head next weekend. Leah Dodd has scored an incredible 76 goals from 14 games this season. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/e9075bd3-df98-465f-a1bb-c0e30cf04864.jpg/r0_1345_3712_3442_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg