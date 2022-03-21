news, court-and-crime,

A man kicked in the front bedroom window of a Lavington house before climbing in and attacking a father trying to protect his daughter, a court has heard. The victims and their next-door neighbour had been involved in an ongoing feud, but the the man who launched the assault lived in West Wodonga. Corey John McCormack was the neighbour's brother-in-law, Albury Local Court has heard. After kicking and smashing the window - the woman and her father had been asleep when McCormack unleashed his rage on August 15 about 1.20am - McCormack entered through what was her bedroom window. IN OTHER NEWS: She yelled three times at McCormack to "stay away" but in response he tried to "get at" the woman. Her father stepped in between them to protect his daughter, trying to push McCormack away. "The accused," magistrate Sally McLaughlin has been told in agreed facts submitted by Director of Public Prosecutions representative Angus Webb, "began punching (the man) numerous times to the left side of the face, causing pain." MORE COURT STORIES The father fell to the floor, then McCormack kneed him to the side of the face. The 35-year-old fled through the broken open window. The incident lasted just two minutes, during which time the daughter phoned Triple-0. After leaving the house, McCormack could be seen meeting his brother-in-law. McCormack, of Willoughby Avenue, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated break and enter and commit a serious indictable offence involving the infliction of actual bodily harm. He was committed for sentence before the District Court in Albury. McCormack's matter will be mentioned before that court on April 22. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

