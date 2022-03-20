community, Albury/Wodonga women, small gym donates to flood victims

PRE-LOVED gym wear was the hype at a Lavington gym this weekend. Miranda Petts owns Raw and Active studios, where she held a fundraiser to raise money for the flood victims in northern NSW. The east coast of Australia has been devastated by floods in the past month, resulting in some people losing everything. The fundraiser consisted of second-hand gym wear and clothing ranging between $2 to $5 for sale, with proceeds going directly to a family in need. The event raised $500, doubling their original goal. "We want to do our part," Ms Petts said. "Families are in need. Anything helps. "We have members who have family up in the affected areas, who have lost everything." IN OTHER NEWS: The former veterinary nurse opened the business four years ago, but it hasn't come without its struggles. "We nearly had our doors close down due to COVID, and we want other people who are struggling to know there is help out there because we know what it feels like," she said. "It was so lovely to see the generosity of people who came together to support a huge cause. The fundraiser was a hit for the gym, and she hoped to continue supporting communities down the track. "I'm thankful for the support from all the ladies at the gym," "A massive thank you to Rachel and Monica for helping out on the day, and my sister Melissa who supported us from the get-go. "I created the gym because so many people don't have the support or are overwhelmed, so I created a safe space for like-minded women who need the support." If you want to donate to the flood victims or check out the gym, head to their website for more information.

