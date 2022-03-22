news, local-news,

SOMETIMES a movie comes along that continues to play over in your head well after the credits roll. For me, that movie was CODA (2021). It centres around Ruby Rossi, a child of deaf adults (otherwise known as CODA). British actress Emilia Jones, now 20, leads the heartwarming coming-of-age story about Ruby, who discovers she has a talent for singing; something so big it could get her out of a Massachusetts fishing village and into the prestigious Berklee College of Music. Writer-director Sian Heder (who is hearing) adapted the script for CODA from a 2014 French film La Famille Bélier, which controversially cast hearing actors. In CODA, the deaf characters are played by deaf actors - that's three out of four of the leading roles including trailblazer Marlee Matlin (the first deaf actor to win an Oscar in 1987 for Best Actress in Children of a Lesser God) and her co-star and on-screen husband Troy Kotsur. Their relationship is joyful and rich and delivers some of the best lines courtesy of their fast and furious American Sign Language (ASL). Jones, herself, learnt ASL in nine months to prepare for the role. For a movie that relies heavily on signing, it cleverly amplifies family dysfunction, belonging and yearning in a relatable way with extraordinary heart and humour. Ruby's music teacher Bernardo Villalobos (Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez) is another standout. "There are plenty of pretty voices with nothing to say!" he says to Ruby. "Do you have something to say?" Spoiler alert! You will cry like a baby more than once throughout this film. CODA premiered on January 28 last year at the Sundance Film Festival, where it was bought by Apple for $25 million. It premiered on Apple TV+ on August 13. This year Matlin is not nominated for an Oscar, but CODA is up for three awards: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for the brilliant Kotsur (he's the leading contender for that award after winning the 2022 Bafta). MORE MATERIAL GIRL: Aside from CODA, nominees for Best Picture in the upcoming Academy Awards 2022 were Nightmare Alley; Don't Look Up; Dune; Drive My Car; Belfast; Licorice Pizza; The Power of the Dog; West Side Story and King Richard. Directed by Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog is exquisite; a stunning landscape and light show only just topped by the spectacular story-telling. Belfast is an essay in the importance of connection and belonging amid a war zone. Meryl Streep leaves a lasting impression in Don't Look Up, a popular and thought-provoking Netflix summer hit. According to VegasInsider, the 94th Oscars could be the first awards where any of the following is possible: The 94th Academy Awards will occur in Los Angeles on Sunday night (11am to 2pm on Monday AEDT). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

