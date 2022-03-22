Material Girl | Coming-of-age movie CODA rightfully in running for Best Picture 2022
SOMETIMES a movie comes along that continues to play over in your head well after the credits roll.
For me, that movie was CODA (2021).
It centres around Ruby Rossi, a child of deaf adults (otherwise known as CODA).
British actress Emilia Jones, now 20, leads the heartwarming coming-of-age story about Ruby, who discovers she has a talent for singing; something so big it could get her out of a Massachusetts fishing village and into the prestigious Berklee College of Music.
Writer-director Sian Heder (who is hearing) adapted the script for CODA from a 2014 French film La Famille Bélier, which controversially cast hearing actors.
In CODA, the deaf characters are played by deaf actors - that's three out of four of the leading roles including trailblazer Marlee Matlin (the first deaf actor to win an Oscar in 1987 for Best Actress in Children of a Lesser God) and her co-star and on-screen husband Troy Kotsur.
Their relationship is joyful and rich and delivers some of the best lines courtesy of their fast and furious American Sign Language (ASL).
Jones, herself, learnt ASL in nine months to prepare for the role.
For a movie that relies heavily on signing, it cleverly amplifies family dysfunction, belonging and yearning in a relatable way with extraordinary heart and humour.
Ruby's music teacher Bernardo Villalobos (Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez) is another standout.
"There are plenty of pretty voices with nothing to say!" he says to Ruby.
"Do you have something to say?"
Spoiler alert!
You will cry like a baby more than once throughout this film.
CODA premiered on January 28 last year at the Sundance Film Festival, where it was bought by Apple for $25 million.
It premiered on Apple TV+ on August 13.
This year Matlin is not nominated for an Oscar, but CODA is up for three awards: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for the brilliant Kotsur (he's the leading contender for that award after winning the 2022 Bafta).
- In times like these, you learn to live again
- Our privacy concerns are already pie in the sky
- Sit tight folks, we'll catch you on the other side
- We're free to care now but don't burst the bubble
- It's standing room only as Victorian lockdown hits home
- Dogs are born knowing how to live their best lives
- Beg, borrow and heel to keep yes in check
Emilia Jones, herself, learnt ASL in nine months to prepare for the role. For a movie that relies heavily on signing, it cleverly amplifies family dysfunction, belonging and yearning in a relatable way with extraordinary heart and humour.
Aside from CODA, nominees for Best Picture in the upcoming Academy Awards 2022 were Nightmare Alley; Don't Look Up; Dune; Drive My Car; Belfast; Licorice Pizza; The Power of the Dog; West Side Story and King Richard.
Directed by Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog is exquisite; a stunning landscape and light show only just topped by the spectacular story-telling.
Belfast is an essay in the importance of connection and belonging amid a war zone.
Meryl Streep leaves a lasting impression in Don't Look Up, a popular and thought-provoking Netflix summer hit.
According to VegasInsider, the 94th Oscars could be the first awards where any of the following is possible:
- CODA wins Best Picture with a predominantly deaf cast.
- Netflix wins its first Best Picture Oscar - The Power of the Dog or Don't Look Up.
- A woman wins the award for Best Director second year in a row (Jane Campion).
- A couple wins for an acting performance in the same year - Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.
- An Australian actress wins the Oscar for leading actress twice - Nicole Kidman.
- An adaptation of a movie that had won Best Picture wins again (West Side Story).
The 94th Academy Awards will occur in Los Angeles on Sunday night (11am to 2pm on Monday AEDT).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
- Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
- Follow us on Google News