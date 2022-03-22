news, local-news,

Kevin Heath remembers a time when it was easier to get angry than to be sad. "I was never told NOT to cry but we just weren't big on emotion," the 30-year-old recalls. Heath (and his older brother) lived with their indigenous mother at Hervey Bay until he was 6-years-old. But his mother's "unbearable" alcoholism forced the pair to escape and hitch-hike to Sydney to live with their biological Caucasian father, step-mother and step-sisters. "This is where the countless years of racism and bullying began - people weren't very open minded when it came to an Aboriginal child living with a Caucasian family," he recalls. His experiences led "to profound self-doubt and a severe misunderstanding and questioning of my own culture". There was shame and stigma and, as a young player rising through the rugby league ranks, those struggles came out in his sport. Heath, a former NRL player who had to give the game away due to injury (and who would later spend three years helping with the Sydney Swans), is now a long-standing R U OK? ambassador. He will make his first visit to Albury on April 4 to speak to Border sporting clubs and organisations to share the 'Hey Sport, R U OK?' message. The event, held in partnership with Lifeline Albury-Wodonga, will share tips and resources to interested coaches, administrators, officials and all those involved in the Border's sporting community. Participants will learn how to spot the signs someone might be struggling, know when and how to ask R U OK? and what to do when someone says, "No, I'm not OK". Heath has worked for NSW Health in south-east Sydney for 10 years and runs a sports training business mentoring young people in holistic health; he also runs programs in schools and the wider community. "I tackle the nitty gritty conversations around mental health and life in general," he says. "When you first look at me, I'm a tan, tattooed man but I'm able to talk about my experiences and share the story of my own struggles. "I talk about my journey ... and how that relates to playing sport." Heath believes the big benefit of the Hey Sport campaign is that it brings together people in the community "from all walks of life, ages and genders". He says it's critical to normalise conversations around mental health and to tackle the shame and stigma still surrounding the subject. "Given sport plays a pivotal role in the lives of so many people in the community, if this is a place where they feel safe, then why not make it a place of education?" says the "now proud Aboriginal man". "The subtle messaging can happen at training, in the change rooms, in the canteen - and it can save a life!". He adds that the best club in town might be the one that comes last on the ladder but "has the heart of Uluru".

