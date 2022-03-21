sport, local-sport,

It will be hard for teams to know what to expect from Holbrook this season as the Brookers take a new-look squad on court. New coach Amy Gledhill has welcomed the arrival Adelaide Plains export Jess Roe, former UNE player Claire Marriott and Riverina recruit Laura Skipworth. Former Ovens and Murray League netballer Jacqui Coughlan has also arrived at the club from Lavington. Gledhill, who has previously played in the Victorian Netball League, said she was thrilled with the amount of interest from players this season. "We've had a very strong pre-season and a great turn-out at trials," Gledhill said. "Jess is a very skillful player and I can tell she's had a lot of experience just from watching her. "We have some very versatile players that can play at both ends of the court." As Gledhill awaits to make her debut as a senior Hume League coach, she admitted it's set to be a learning curve. "I went and watched one game last year because my brother and his girlfriend are there and it gave me a bit of an understanding and I tried to match it up with the leagues I grew up with in Echuca," she said. "It's a great competition from what I've seen, and from our try-outs I think we'll have a strong team that's going to gel together nicely. "It's not about individual players, but how it works together as a team that determines how strong teams will be." On top of experience, the Brookers will also be looking to give the club's youth opportunities on court this season. ALSO IN SPORT: "When the under-17s come up I think it's about having a strong team around them to help with the change from juniors to seniors," Gledhill said. "That's one thing I'm pushing for at the club this year, collaboration between seniors and juniors. "It's just about helping them and guiding them along the way." Gledhill will be working alongside fellow senior netball coaches Tayla Byrne (B-grade), Greta Mackinlay (C-grade),Georgie Seaton and Hope Mackinlay (C-reserve). After playing netball in the Southern Football and Netball League for several seasons, Gledhill decided to turn her attention towards football, playing for the Monash Blues. "It was fun, but I'm ready to move back into netball," she said. While Holbrook has added numerous new names to their senior netball squad, they have also lost Olivia Hearn, Jess Paton and Jodie Ross. While Kelly Boers has retired, she's now taken on the job as the club's netball president. The Brookers will meet minor premiers Osborne for the first round of the Hume competition.

