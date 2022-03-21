news, local-news,

Renters and home owners on the Border are facing more housing stress, according to national housing welfare organisation Everybody's Home. In Indi, 40.6 per cent of renters experience housing stress, and 61.4 per cent of home owners were under stress with their mortgage. On the other side of the Border in Farrer, 40.8 per cent of people were under rental stress, while 29.7 per cent of home owners experienced mortgage stress. Housing stress is when more than one-third of gross household income is spent on housing, such as paying rent. Everybody's Housing has submitted a joint letter signed by 150 organisations, calling on Treasurer Josh Frydenberg to invest in more social housing. "There's just not enough low-cost rental housing out there in the market, and the market is not producing new low-cost rental accommodations," national spokeswoman Kate Colvin said. North East community housing organisation Beyond Housing has a program that helps people find and maintain rentals. "As one of the few providers of actual affordable housing for people on low incomes or in a housing crisis ... we are inundated with requests for help," CEO Celia Adams said. Member for Indi Helen Haines said the statistics were "deeply concerning". "House prices have increased quickly in all towns in Indi, and the population is predicted to increase further," she said. "We need policies that address both housing supply and the ability for first-home buyers especially to save for a deposit." IN OTHER NEWS: Plea for winter swimming at Wodonga's WAVES Rory hunts further glory with perennial powerhouse 'More V/Line services needed on North East line' A spokesperson for member for Farrer Sussan Ley said the federal government had been continually looking for ways to encourage the states to "rethink taxes and regulatory bottlenecks" to increase the supply of housing and "put downward pressure on house prices and rentals". "In regard to the many cost of living pressures we are all experiencing ... a number of measures are being considered and are set to be announced in next week's budget," the statement said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

