sport, local-sport,

Sam Stephens has been awarded life membership of Tallangatta Cricket Club. The opening bowler has spent more than a decade with the Bushies, playing almost 200 games and taking just shy of 300 wickets. "I was really surprised," Stephens admitted after receiving the club's highest honour at their presentation night. "It was the last award given out, our kids were getting a bit tired and I thought it was just an achievement award for somebody else. "I definitely didn't have a great speech prepared when I got called up. "I've played at Tallangatta for 12 years and it's my club. "Everyone at Tallangatta has been really helpful and I can't think of a better committee and group of blokes who have got everything going there. "'JT' (president Jon Thomas) and (coach) Matt Armstrong do a power of work behind the scenes which they don't get a lot of credit for. "It's nice to get this recognition but I'd trade it for a flag." Stephens, now a father of three, took 23 wickets this season and helped the Bushies into provincial finals before they bowed out to Albury. "The first few years I was there, I was very focused on my cricket and there wasn't much outside of cricket for me," Stephens revealed. "I had big aspirations to take cricket to Melbourne or Sydney and have a real crack at it but over the last few years, getting a family going puts your life into perspective a little bit more, knowing what's really important. ALSO IN SPORT: "I still really enjoy cricket and when I'm playing, I'm giving it 100 percent, but there are other things in my life now that I'm able to give 100 percent to as well." Stephens is a much-loved figure at Tallangatta and the feeling is mutual. "Everybody who comes out to play there realises very quickly that anyone involved with the club would do anything they can to help each other out," Stephens said. "I found that out early, in my first few years. "A lot of the senior blokes like Steve Wood and Andrew Lade took me under their wing as one of the younger fellas and I'm sure that only helped my career." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/93039ee3-3177-409f-b2ad-ad364f8b4aa8.jpg/r0_44_1440_858_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg