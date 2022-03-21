coronavirus,

More than 400 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported within the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) as the effects of the ongoing outbreak continue to be felt across the region. On Monday NSW Health reported 413 new cases of COVID-19 within the MLHD, made up of 349 positive rapid antigen tests and 64 positive PCR results. This is down from yesterday's local count of 532 new cases. Within the MLHD there are currently 12 patients with COVID-19 in hospital, none of which are in the ICU. There are 6771 active cases of the virus across the local health district, with health officials urging those eligible to come forward for their booster dose. "We urge people to get their booster dose as soon as they are eligible, to best protect themselves, their loved ones and the community from the ongoing transmission of COVID-19," an MLHD spokesperson said. "We also strongly recommend that people aged 12 years and over who are severely immunocompromised have a third primary dose of vaccine from two months after their second dose." Across the state there were 14,970 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths reported in the 24 hours to 4pm. IN OTHER NEWS: Those who passed were all residents of Greater Sydney, and tragically included a previously-well two-year-old child who died at Westmead's children's hospital due to a COVID-19 infection. "NSW Health asks for the privacy of this child's family to be respected during this most difficult time," a spokesperson said. There are currently 1163 COVID patients in hospital across the state, with 34 in the ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are up on yesterday, when 1124 patients were being cared for with 33 in ICU. The jump in patients in hospital comes as NSW paramedics take industrial action, refusing to leave their posts to fill gaps at other ambulance stations. The federal government's online vaccine clinic finder can be used to locate a clinic and book a jab. For assistance accessing a COVID-19 test or vaccination, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline on 1800 831 099. To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

