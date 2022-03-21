sport, australian-rules-football,

A second half fight back saw the Murray Bushrangers regain control against Gippsland Power to cruise to a seven-point victory on Sunday. Border product Zarlie Goldsworthy finished the game with two goals and 27 disposals and was well assisted by Zara Hamilton, who racked up 23 touches. Destiny Dodd was also instrumental in getting the Bushrangers back into the game. "The girls were able to turn things around in the second half which was really pleasing," Murray Bushrangers' talent manager Mick Wilson said. The Bushrangers were without Grace Hay, Cassidy Mailer and co-captains Tayissa Gray and Keeley Skepper due to Vic Country commitments. ALSO IN SPORT: The Bushrangers will now take on Northern Territory. The club's under-19 boys team also got a taste for the season after a 15-point win in a practice match against Northern Knights. Albury's Fletcher Hart was a standout, while Wodonga's Ollie Hollands and Corowa's Jedd Longmire were excellent in the midfield. Fellow Corowa product Ryan Eyers was also impressive in centre half back. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/fae23250-ab14-41d0-987d-aaa907f5321d.jpg/r0_273_5379_3312_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg