Former players are being encouraged to give back to the game as referees. A drop in numbers since the end of last season has seen club officials required to run the line at matches in the early rounds of 2022. The shortage mirrors what's happening in other sports and Albury/Wodonga Soccer Referees Association president Andrew Nichols is keen to turn the tide. "We don't have the officials to cover all of our games at the moment," Nichols admitted. "We'd like more members who come with experience, people who have played locally at Division 1 or reserve level. "We accept newcomers but if you've got experienced players who want to referee, it allows you to cover your senior grades a lot quicker. "We've probably lost 10 referees this year. "A lot of the young kids try it but then they go away to university and then we've got the problem of the age of our referees and injury takes its toll. "We're always looking for officials aged between 30 and 50. "They're the harder ones to find because most of them are still playing. ALSO IN SPORT: "It'll be more of an issue later on in the season, when it gets more competitive with teams looking for positions in finals. "That's when every decision is crucial. "There's a responsibility on players and spectators too. "One of the reasons people walk away (from refereeing) is because they're not happy with how they're treated from the sideline and on the field." Get involved by emailing presidentawsra@outlook.com or secretaryawsra@outlook.com or call Andrew Nichols on 0428 649 637.

