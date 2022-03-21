sport, australian-rules-football,

Wodonga's midfield is gearing up for a bumper showdown with Albury's elite on-ballers in round one of the Ovens and Murray Football League. The Bulldogs hammered a severely weakened Wagga Tigers in the second last practice match on Saturday. "Alex Smout and Jacob Barber were major ball-getters, along with Ollie Greenhill, the middle dominated the whole game," fullback Charlie Morrison offered. And Morrison also saw, close hand, the work of defensive recruit Angus Baker. "Both Angus and Alex are very good, very clean with the footy," he added "The previous weekend was wet footy and in both wet and dry, they were major ball-getters. "Alex has got an elite left foot, which we're all very, very happy with and Angus reads the play really well off the half-back, chopping it off, we couldn't be happier with them both." IN OTHER NEWS: The Bulldogs play their final practice game away to Yarrawonga on Saturday and is then away to Albury on April 9.

