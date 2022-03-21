sport, local-sport, albury gold cup, nominations, entente

Entente could return to defend his Albury Gold Cup crown after nominations were released for the $200,000 feature race on Monday. The Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained stayer handed the stable their first victory in Albury's premier race last year when ridden by Sam Clipperton. Entente was among several class gallopers who are set to target Albury Racing Club's premier race. Spirit Ridge is the highest-rated galloper among the nominations. The Mark Newnham-trained stayer has contested group races and finished midfield behind Zaaki last year in Group 2 company over the Brisbane winter carnival. Spirit Ridge also finished second in the Wagga Cup last year before winning a Group 3 race at Doomben the following start. Club chief executive officer Steve Hetherton remained hopeful several more leading stables would nominate runners before Tuesday's 11am deadline. "There is plenty of quality in the cup nominations and this year is no exception," Hetherton said. "Spirit Ridge is a class stayer and is a dual Group 3 winner and regularly contests Group races. "His stablemate Harmony Rose has also contested Group races. "Entente could be back to defend his crown for Gai and Adrian. "Interestingly, Bjorn Baker has nominated a three-year-old (Maurice's Medad) which is unusual. "So it's pleasing to have runners from three of the biggest trainers in Sydney nominating for our cup. "Murray Baker has also nominated Marroni who is yet to race in Australia but won a Group 3 in New Zealand last year. "Marroni will certainly add a lot of intrigue to the cup if happens to make his Australian debut in the race." ALSO IN SPORT Racing NSW is yet to formally announce which country cup races qualify for The Big Dance on Melbourne Cup day at Randwick. The Big Dance will give the winners of 25 country cups the shot at $2-million in prizemoney. Hetherton remains very confident the club will be involved with the Albury Gold Cup among the most prestigious country cups in the state. "We were hopeful that it would have been made official that our cup was part of The Big Dance before now," Hetherton said. "Especially before nominations closed because trainers will be unaware of the race qualification details." The final fields for the opening day of the carnival will be released on Tuesday. Weights for cup day will also be released on Tuesday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/6a6d9e67-5e0e-4408-9a2b-53cd35d1aad1.jpg/r0_256_4357_2718_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg