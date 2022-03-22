news, court-and-crime,

A fraudster who committed a $50,000-plus insurance rip-off after falsely claiming her four-wheel-drive and caravan had been stolen stormed out of court on hearing she faced jail. Jenner Bell had just been handed a bail notice detailing her next court date when she turned on her heels and took off. The Corowa woman was still being addressed at the time by Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin. IN OTHER NEWS: The 39-year-old, who wore a T-shirt and jeans for her appearance on Monday, immediately screwed the notice into a ball and flung this behind her, mumbling loudly as she protested her predicament. She had become incensed at being told she had to visit NSW Community Corrections in Albury to have a report prepared. "I'm moving," Bell yelled from the seat behind her lawyer. She wrenched the courtroom door as hard as she could but was hampered by the weight of the door, stopping it from swinging all the way open. Defence lawyer Mitchell Brooks said Bell's matter - she pleaded guilty to dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception - could be finalised. But Ms McLaughlin said it was "a serious matter, Mr Brooks". "I'll once again order a duty report given the seriousness of the matter and how much (in financial terms) is involved." MORE COURT STORIES Ms McLaughlin said the duty report was essential if she was "to determine how a term of imprisonment can be served". The report will indicate whether a term in custody can be served in the community by way of supervised intensive corrections order. Ms McLaughlin had only minutes earlier ordered a duty report for a man who pleaded guilty to two deception charges. Bell's undoing came after the four-wheel-drive she reported to both police and RACV Insurance as having been stolen was stopped by a senior-constable at Port Fairy on Victoria's south-west coast on February 9. A man was driving, with Bell his only passenger. She later wrongly claimed he had "threatened" her into handing over the four-wheel-drive and caravan. Bell phoned the NSW Police Assistance Line on August 5, reporting the theft of her 2003 Toyota Prado and 2005 Windsor caravan between July 28 and 29. She made a claim with the RACV, who paid out $7753.20 for the four-wheel-drive and $45,500 for the caravan and contents, a total sum of $53,253.20. Bell will be sentenced on April 4. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zTpV5j6X6iLmSh5SbcmSaP/2787c02a-116f-4dad-b8b3-a8d6ba4f30a1.jpg/r29_40_1304_760_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg