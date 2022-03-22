news, local-news, North East Catchment Management Authority, Murray-Darling Healthy Rivers Program, Kiewa River, Albury Council, Greater Hume Council

Three threatened fish species in the Kiewa River will be better protected through a project that has gained nearly $400,000 in federal government support. Fifteen kilometres of the river will be resnagged as part of direct instream and riparian habitat improvements to support the trout cod, Macquarie perch and Murray cod. North East Catchment Management Authority received a $398,888 grant under the Murray-Darling Healthy Rivers Program. Authority chief executive Katie Warner said Kiewa and Wodonga Urban Landcare Groups, local fishing clubs, First Nations groups and adjoining property owners would provide input. "The work includes the provision of spawning or breeding sites through the creation of permanent pools, as well as fencing off the river to control invasive weeds and protect the riparian zone," she said. "This project is critical to the health of these threatened fish species due to the excessive accumulation of sand resulting from historic gold mining practices in the Yackandandah Creek catchment." IN OTHER NEWS: North East CMA received $588,880 from the same scheme in February for a similar project in the Lower Ovens River. Minister for Resources and Water Keith Pitt said the grants aimed to help communities deliver on-ground projects to improve the health of rivers and wetlands. "Across the Basin, the Healthy Rivers program is funding activities to plant about 300,000 native plants, install 230 kilometres of fencing to protect 2000 hectares of riverbanks and undertake weed control on about 30,000 hectares," he said. "That's making a real difference to river health and regional economies." Wodonga-based Senator Bridget McKenzie said the funding allowed people to use their knowledge to care for their environment. "This grant puts money into businesses, providing employment and strengthening recreational amenities and tourism," she said. In other funding news on Monday, Albury and Greater Hume local government areas are now included in an Australian and NSW government scheme set up to help areas impacted by significant storms and floods. The councils are among eight areas added to the $50,000 recovery grants program for small business and primary producers. Farrer MP Sussan Ley welcomed the expansion. "This decision ensures communities impacted by a number of severe weather events in recent months have access to the same level of targeted support," she said. People who need to access disaster recovery support should contact Service NSW on 13 77 88. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/089b2dd9-2b3a-4196-b5dd-b75adf8da438.jpg/r0_328_6016_3727_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg