A buyer's efforts to secure a motorbike on a specialist website came unstuck all thanks to Dylan Joel Percy. He had reckoned the KTM 300 EXC was an excellent buy after lengthy discussions, via email, with the North Albury man. But it was only when Percy reduced the price for the 2013-model motorbike from $4800 to $3800 that he was truly sold. IN OTHER NEWS: However, it was a dud - there was no motorbike, only Percy's greed. Albury Local Court heard on Monday how the bikesales website texted the buyer to tell him it was most likely the advertisement was "fraudulent". By then the victim had already transferred the cash to Percy's account. When he immediately phoned Percy, the 29-year-old hung up without saying a word. MORE COURT STORIES Percy pleaded guilty - through defence lawyer Mitchell Brooks - to two charges of dishonestly obtain a financial advantage by deception, through selling an item that did not exist. "Your honour," Mr Brooks said, "I will be asking the court to consider a sentence assessment report." Magistrate Sally McLaughlin agreed, but settled on a duty report - this would take far less time to complete and was more suited to Percy's circumstances than a full report, which required a six-week adjournment. "I need to see if there is an alternative to full-time custody," she told Percy. The victim of the $3800 fraud, police told Ms McLaughlin, saw Percy's advertisement on September 14 and had transferred his payment by September 17. The second charge related to an identical advertisement a month earlier that involved a $2500 deception. Police told the court that Percy, who will be sentenced on April 4, had a history of similar offending in Victoria.

