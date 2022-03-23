news, local-news,

WHAT has the council got to hide? That's the question Wodonga ratepayers should be asking themselves after the city's council opted on Monday night to reject a change in policy that would have seen its briefing sessions opened to the public. These gatherings are held in the lead-up to council's monthly meetings, with discussions on subjects that could range from garbage collection to street light upgrades. The council voted in November to alter its briefing policy to make the forums accessible to the public, but this week decided not to pursue a new code embracing outside observers. Those wanting to keep the briefings secret cited legal advice which claimed the public could be mislead over possible courses of action to be taken by the council and staff may not be "frank and fearless" in explaining matters if the briefings were open. ENTERTAINMENT NEWS: Such guidance does not show much regard for the public's intelligence or the professionalism of staff whose approach should stand up to scrutiny whether made in or out of the public's gaze. On the flipside open briefings would allow the community to see how diligent their councillors are in researching issues to arrive at their positions before meetings. Wodonga Council has recently been embroiled in the fiasco over the Dan Murphy's bottle shop proposed for Junction Place. That has left suspicions about how the council operates and opening up briefings may have restored some faith and given a new insight into the city's mechanics. Albury Council, which has traditionally been more robust and open than Wodonga, has staged its pre-meeting briefings in public since 2016. They have allowed ratepayers to hear about the impact of COVID-19 on the city and progress on plans ranging from a CBD bike loop to Hume Freeway maintenance. Of course, there are still confidential items, just as there is with council meetings. The overall result, though, is a better informed community which should be applauded Hopefully the new Albury Council retains such transparency and Wodonga one day may do likewise. 'Two cities, one community of crystalline governance' has a nice ring to it.

