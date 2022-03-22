Seven people charged during Albury blitz targeting high-risk crooks

news, court-and-crime,

Police have charged seven people during a weekend operation to disrupt and prevent crime involving high-risk offenders in the Albury reigon. Included in the arrests was a man who was allegedly in a car which rammed a police vehicle. Operation Hotspot was conducted with a string of units including the dog squad, highway patrol and region enforcement squad on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Police arrested and charged four men, two women and a teenage boy. In the first arrest at 5.45pm on Saturday, police spoke to a 46-year-old woman in a vehicle on Urana Road at Lavington. She was charged over two warrants and driving while suspended, and will face court on Tuesday. A 24-year-old man who was allegedly in a vehicle that rammed a police car on January 8 was also arrested. He was charged with being carried in a stolen car and failing to disclose the driver's identity, and was refused bail to Albury court on May 2. Wanted man Michael Kennedy, 37, was also arrested on Saturday evening after a short foot pursuit. He had 15 warrants for his arrest and was taken into custody about 7.45pm after being chased by officers on foot in central Albury. Kennedy was charged with new counts of carrying car or house breaking tools and will face court on April 4. He remains in custody. A short time later, police arrested a 15-year-old boy and 26-year-old man. The 15-year-old allegedly had stolen car keys and was charged with receiving stolen property from outside of NSW. IN OTHER NEWS: The man was charged with having a banned weapon without a permit and breaching bail. Police arrested a 29-year-old man on Nowra Street in North Albury about 1.10am on Sunday and seized a Taser. A 25-year-old woman was also arrested at a North Albury home about 2.20am on Sunday and charged over an outstanding warrant and will face court in Wagga.

