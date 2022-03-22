news, local-news,

A LITTLE more than two years ago Yackandandah people banded together for those impacted by the Summer Bushfire Crisis. Yackandandah singer-songwriter Candice McLeod curated the fundraiser, Let's Love Loud, which attracted 350 people and raised $13,000. Now the Yackandandah community will come together on Friday, April 1, to raise money for flood-affected communities in NSW. Let's Love Louder will urge people to dig deep for those in northern NSW. Curator McLeod, who is also the founder of Two Little Troubadours boutique event company, said it was important to support community, near and far. "It's easy to shut off from trauma when it's not in your direct sphere, which is unfortunate, but this is a way for people who may have felt super helpless to support those impacted by the floods," she said. "On the evening that Lismore literally submerged under water, I was receiving social media notifications from multiple friends up north, in a widespread call for help. "The following day, it became very clear that sufficient on-the-ground help wasn't coming for those in immediate need. "Disaster management landed in the hands of the victims and nearby communities, who personally deployed volunteers in a desperate attempt to secure safety to those in need." MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS: McLeod said her Lismore friends, musical duo Hussy Hicks, lost their home. "They shared a real-time video to the public of their dangerous roof-top kayak escape," McLeod said. "If this wasn't enough, one half of the duo, Julz Parker, also made a boat rescue to their elderly neighbour, who was also stranded on his roof while the waters rose, with no SES help available until daylight. "These horrific accounts of friends in need keep flowing in, alongside the lack of support where it is needed most. "There just weren't, and still aren't, enough hands and hearts behind these suffering communities, desperately trying to rebuild their lives after the floods." McLeod hoped Let's Love Louder would connect the community, sparking support through intimate songwriting and storytelling. "These continuing natural disasters are real for all of us, whether you're directly affected, or otherwise. "We're all in this together, with a deep responsibility to take care of each other, and the planet we call home." Let's Love Louder will feature This Way North; Benny Williams; Yours, Georgina; Julian James; and Candice McLeod at the Yackandandah Public Hall from 7pm. Tickets: trybooking.com/BYDZC. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

