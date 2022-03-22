sport, local-sport,

They say good things come to those who wait and Ben Dower is living proof. Seven years on from his only grand final appearance of a cricket career spanning two decades, Dower is preparing to take the new ball for Albury in their maiden provincial decider this weekend. The 30-year-old didn't make the A-grade side until Round 19 but five games and nine wickets later, the 195cm paceman stands on the threshold of making history. "I wouldn't have believed it, with the guys we had around at the start of the season," Dower said. "But we had (Aaron) Hoskin leave and (Jake) Hindmarsh didn't come back from Wagga so that opened things up a bit. "I had a bit of family stuff going on earlier in the season and the T20 stuff (which formed the first 11 rounds) didn't interest me but since Christmas, I've knuckled down and put in a bit more work at training. "I'm happy to play wherever they need me. "I've been around cricket long enough to know that you pick your best side and if the captain thinks I'm going to play a role in that side, hopefully I can." Dower certainly did that on Saturday, charging in for 10 overs straight against Wodonga in the preliminary final at Billson Park. In tandem with Shan Bhaiya, he set the tone for a dominant Albury victory, with both openers picking up two wickets as the visitors were dismissed for 138. "My body enjoys it," Dower said of his relentless spell. "If you stay warm, it seems to be a fair bit easier. "I'm not a massive fan of T20 cricket for that reason because you only bowl your four and you're often only bowling one over every now and then. "Getting into a rhythm is massive for me and Ross (Dixon, captain) knows that now. "I've played with him for a couple of years and if I'm in a good rhythm, he'll keep me going." The partnership with Bhaiya, who has 34 wickets since joining Albury in November, didn't take long to click. "It's good because he's an in-swing bowler and I'm out-swing," Dower explained. ALSO IN SPORT "We understand each other and we know not to change anything if we're not getting wickets. "He's going to attack the right-handers coming in and I'm the opposite. "It is still 50-over cricket, there's a bit of time out there, so we know we've got to stay patient." Dower, who brings vast experience into the grand final from previous spells with Tallangatta, New City and Eskdale, will be a key figure when it comes to preparing Albury's younger players for the match of their lives. "I've already had a couple of messages about it but I've been around a little while now and if you start thinking about it too early, it's going to be a long week," he said. "You start getting too nervous and too hyped. "There will be a fair bit of hype this week anyway but if you over-think it, you'll end up having sleepless nights. "But winning this game would mean the world to a lot of blokes around here." Alexandra Park hosts the grand final, which starts at 11:30am on Saturday.

