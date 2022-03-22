news, local-news,

A "mixed grill" of crimes, including the rising number of petrol thefts from stations, will be the focus of new security cameras turned on in Lavington on Tuesday. The 46-camera network installed at the Five Ways, Mate Street, Wagga Road, Urana Road and nearby shopping hubs went live at 1pm. Murray River Police District crime manager Detective Chief Inspector Mick Stoltenberg said an array of offending could be captured by the cameras which officers at the Albury police station can pan, tilt and zoom. "Stealing, assaults, anti-social behaviour, traffic offences, you name it, it's a whole mixed grill," he said of the illegal activity that may be detected. "If there is something going on, we receive a phone call , we receive a call over the radio....we can already have police going through the footage, going through the cameras that are closest to that incident, reviewing it, so we know exactly what we're going into. "Not only will it make the community safer, it's going to make police a hell of a lot safer when we're responding." IN OTHER NEWS Detective Chief Inspector Stoltenberg said there had been more petrol thefts from stations recently, although he could not quantify that rise which has come as fuel prices jump. "It's a fraud-related offence and there has been an increase in those over recent times," he said. The 46 cameras, which include four specifically geared to undertake footage of vehicle number plates, are attached to 13 poles. They were funded through a $430,000 grant from the federal government and $248,500 from Albury Council, which oversaw the tender process for their erection. It follows an earlier collaboration to install cameras in Dean Street in Albury's CBD. Detective Chief Inspector Stoltenberg said those machines had reduced the "fight night" culture. "We still have the odd assault and odd event that occurs on those peak nights, however nothing compared to what it used to be," he said. "The level of violence has dropped significantly." The crime manager said he would welcome more cameras, including at Thurgoona which has been raised as a potential expansion site. Albury mayor Kylie King said the police and sentiment of residents would shape future moves. "We'll be guided by feedback from the community, as well as police, in terms of where they think they are required," Cr King said. "We have the benefit of a mobile CCTV camera which has been operating and the feedback from that is quite helpful, that if there are little trouble spots that are brewing that that can be rolled out to those locations." Ms Ley said the camera network at Lavington had been "welcomed, supported and wanted by the community here". A council survey in autumn 2019 found 55 per cent of Lavington-North Albury businesses had experienced some form of crime or property damage. More than half of the 87 operators who replied to the survey believed the installation of CCTV in public places would be an effective crime fighting measure.

