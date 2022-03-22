news, local-news,

TALLANGATTA author Ian Trevaskis will share his insights into the world of publishing on Thursday night. From his first picture book about a young boy's fear of dogs (Quincy, 1991) to his latest young adult novel (Of Boys and Boats, 2020), Trevaskis will share his own writing journey at Tallangatta Library and Community Centre. The free event starts at 7pm. Bookings preferred for catering purposes through Eventbrite or phone 1300 365 222.

