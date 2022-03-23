news, local-news,

More than 60 Dachshunds were gathered at Wodonga's Belvoir Dog Park on Saturday in support of a Border animal rescue group. The inaugural ultimate Dachshund play date was postponed by two weeks after rain intervened earlier in March, but was deemed a huge success with more than $500 was raised on the day for Lavington-based Dunroamin Animal Rescue. Thurgoona's Amy Hulme found out about the event through the Albury-Wodonga Dachshunds Facebook group and brought along daughter Luka, 19 months, and her pooch, Frankie. Ms Hulme's neighbours Seth and Imogen Morris also attended with their Dachshund, Libby. "The day was lots of fun," she said. "Frankie had a blast running around and meeting other dachshunds. We even got him mixed up with another dachshund at one stage as he looked exactly like him and had the same harness on," Ms Hulme said. A treat stand was operated by Fair Dinkum Aussie Pet Products, with proceeds from the gold coin entry and a raffle donated to Dunroamin Animal Rescue.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/104751af-1742-4914-89fa-a419a4d8b3f1.jpg/r0_658_6720_4455_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg