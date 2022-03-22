news, local-news,

ALBURY Council may follow its Wodonga counterpart and return to having its briefings held in secret. In the wake of its election in December, the new council is reviewing existing policies and one of those is its code of meetings practice which governs briefings. That could lead to councillors opting to revert to holding briefings behind closed doors. After the 2016 municipal poll, councillor Darren Cameron succeeded in having the sessions be public, with a 5-4 vote in favour of the move. He said on Tuesday he would be "fighting tooth and nail" to keep briefings open. "Why do we need to do things in secret?" Cr Cameron said. "What do we need to hide from the public?" Greens councillor Ashley Edwards, whose predecessor Amanda Cohn supported overt briefings, wants the status quo continued. "Albury councillors have identified openness, transparency and accountability as values that are important to us as a group," Cr Edwards said. IN OTHER NEWS: "With this is mind, I personally would like to see the pre-meeting briefing sessions remain open to public in the interest of those identified values." Albury mayor Kylie King declined to speak on Tuesday to The Border Mail about the matter. On Monday night, during debate in Wodonga Council on opening briefings to the public, mayor Kev Poulton noted there was a review occurring north of the Murray River about the same issue. Wodonga councillors voted 3-3 on a proposal to open up the briefings, with Cr Poulton using his casting vote to keep them closed. "I exercised the right as chair to vote for the status quo essentially," Cr Poulton said on Tuesday when asked by The Border Mail about the reasoning for his decision. "It's not uncommon when you're chairing a meeting to keep it business as usual. "It's obviously safe ground because it's what you're doing already. "It will get revisited obviously and we know that. I think it's January next year because within 12 months it gets revisited. "If the councillors are all present at that point in time and they feel they've got the numbers there, they will go ahead and vote however they vote accordingly." Meanwhile, Albury Council on Tuesday released the results of a community satisfaction survey, done last month, involving 400 residents. It found 90 per cent were somewhat satisfied, satisfied or very satisfied with the council's performance over the last 12 months. There was a 92 per cent satisfaction level with ease of council contact, 84 per cent with how the contact was handled and 87 per cent with the city's level of communication.

