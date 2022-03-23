news, local-news,

The number of households looking for rental assistance increased by 9.1 per cent between 2020-21, according to North East community housing service, BeyondHousing. The organisation's internal data shows the number of requests for help in finding or sustaining a private rental over a four-year period. More than 800 households in the Ovens-Murray region sought assistance, up 272 from pre-pandemic numbers. About half of the requests received last year were new. BeyondHousing CEO Celia Adams said people on low incomes renting alone were most vulnerable. "A single person on the benefit is unable to afford a property on their income, so they're priced out of the market," she said. "With vacancy rates so low for affordable and appropriate housing like one-bedroom units, it's really tricky to find something for a single person." Wodonga ranks eighth in the top ten local government areas where people are renting, according to a report by the Victorian commissioner for residential tenancies. Thirty-four per cent of households in Wodonga are renters, 6.5 per cent more than the state average. IN OTHER NEWS: Border residents feel pinch with housing stress levels through the roof Cyclists pedal past $62,000 in 24-hour cancer centre fundraiser 'More V/Line services needed on North East line' Wodonga and Wangaratta were rated "severely unaffordable" for single people on income support renting a one-bedroom property, according to the Rental Affordability Index. Affordable housing is defined as one-third of household income or less contributing towards housing costs. "We are seeing a situation where there are very few rentals in the marketplace, which puts a squeeze on the people who are most vulnerable in trying to obtain a property," Ms Adams said. The proportion of affordable rentals in regional Victoria decreased to 30.4 per cent in the December quarter of 2021, compared with 33.8 per cent in the September quarter, and 35.1 per cent in the December quarter of 2020. The number of new rentals decreased in all regions in the past year, with Goulburn and Ovens-Murray having the greatest decrease in regional Victoria at 10.4 per cent. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

