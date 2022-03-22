news, local-news,

CRAFT beer and indie folk beats team up when Beechworth's High Country Hop festival returns next week. Bridge Road Brewers will celebrate the Victorian hop harvest by indulging in its annual beer and music festival on Saturday, April 2. The musical line-up features Emma Donovan and The Putbacks, The Lazy Eyes, Ausecuma Beats, Cool Sounds, Middle Name Dance Band, Folk Bitch Trio, Rainbow Connection DJs, Uptown Brown and The High Street Shufflers. Founded by Bridge Road Brewers during 2015, the festival has evolved into a mainstay of the Victorian High Country calendar, mashing together like-minded producers, beer-lovers and music fans. With Australia's largest hop farm just 20 kilometres up the road from Beechworth, Rostrevor Hop Gardens affords High Country brewers the best of the new season's hops, and rightly bestows High Country Hop with the crown as Australia's freshest beer celebration. MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS: Festival-goers will match bands and beers from their hosts Bridge Road Brewers along with guests Garage Project (NZ) and Mountain Culture (Katoomba). They will be joined by High Country brewers Bright Brewery, Mitta Mitta Brewing Co, King River Brewing and Billson's Brewery as well as regional brewers Sailors Grave Brewing, Dollar Bill Brewing and Love Shack Brewing. Among other festival highlights will be talk and taste events at the symposium, winemakers and distillers and food trucks, Beatbox Kitchen and Taco Truck. The High Country Hop runs at Beechworth Historic Precinct Reserve, 94 Ford Street, Beechworth from 11.30am to 9pm. Festival ticket includes a glass and tasting tokens. Bookings: Humanitix Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

