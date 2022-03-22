sport, local-sport,

St Patrick's have been crowned club champions for 2021/22. The Patties' B-grade side faces Wodonga Raiders in the grand final this weekend, with the club having also reached the decider at C1 and C2 level. "It's really significant and something that should be celebrated more widely across the competition," co-coach Liam Scammell said. "We pride ourselves on being a family club and it's great to be rewarded for success across the grades. "We've got an incredible amount of juniors coming through, which bodes well for the future. "Guys have played some really key roles in B-grade and C-grade, two minor premierships there, and there's been a lot of success in our junior teams as well. "To win the club championship, when the A-grade finished sixth, it says a fair bit about our depth and the young talent coming through. "Guys like James Kreutzberger have done an incredible job. "He's been in his role for six years and a great strength of his is developing junior players. "We've clearly got a really good foundation of young talent and that's a credit to James, our committee and all the team captains as well." St Patrick's take over the mantle from Corowa, who won the club championship in their first season of provincial cricket. Scammell, who signed a three-year deal with Patties last winter, has been fully embraced by the club. ALSO IN SPORT "I absolutely love the place and the people," he said. "Community sport is about connection and the cricket, for me, is a bonus on top of it. "The club championship is testament to our potential for further growth. "We've got a lot of young talent coming through and hopefully we can start to challenge right at the top end with the A-grade group. "I think our depth's always going to continue to be there with how strong the club's structured up. "Hopefully it's a real challenge for other clubs to get this off us in the forseeable future."

