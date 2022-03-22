community,

The tired old kitchen at the CWA Hall in Albury is all but gone. The CWA celebrated the opening of a new kitchen with a morning tea on Tuesday. Branch secretary Roma Freeman, who has been with the Albury branch since 1969, decided some work needed to be done with the kitchen six years ago. "When I first came here, there was a little stove on four legs, and it was about vintage 1940s," Mrs Freeman said. "It was getting rather drab and rather unhygienic. It had asbestos in the walls." The original kitchen was extended when the hall underwent a renovation in 1956. The original door was about 5-foot tall, and a curved wall separated the kitchen from the main hall. Narrow vinyl benchtops were replaced with much wider ones, complete with shiny Laminex. "We had drawers replace some of the cupboards, some of them are lockable," Mrs Freeman said. "And we put in a good gas stove." Albury branch president Louise Stringer said renovation plans had been in the works for a long time. "It's a very special day for us," she said. "We had a kitchen that was very old, well used, but it was time for a new one." The renovation cost $32,000, with $10,000 in donations from the Albury Rotary Club. "The thanks must go to Rotary and our headquarters in Sydney, as they gave us a large donation towards the cost. Without them, it just wouldn't have happened," Mrs Stringer said. IN OTHER NEWS: The Albury event and celebration coincides with the CWA of NSW's 100th year. The Albury branch was founded five years later in 1927. A CWA life member, Mrs Freeman was signed up as a member at the age of 15. "We sort of we have a bit of an affinity," she said. "It's in my blood a bit, because my mother was a member as well."

