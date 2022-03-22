sport, local-sport, albury gold cup, crowd, steve hetherton

Steve Hetherton is optimistic the Albury Gold Cup day crowd can surpass 10,000 on Friday. The Albury Racing Club boss said that a spike in pre-purchased tickets and the forecast of perfect weather were good indicators of a bumper crowd. "Ticket sales have been going really well," Hetherton said. "The most pleasing thing was that there has been a rush to buy tickets early which is a promising sign. "We are expecting a bigger crowd than last year which was around the 9000 mark. ALSO IN SPORT "If we can get more than 10,000 people it would be a great result for the club. "You can still purchase tickets at the gate on cup day. "But if you pre-purchase your ticket you can avoid the queue. "Dare I say it but the weather forecast looks perfect with 27 degrees predicted." The final fields for cup day will be released on Wednesday with the barrier draw for the cup being held at the Commercial Club. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

