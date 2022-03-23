news, court-and-crime,

A notorious Border criminal has been locked away for another couple of years over eight separate sets of charges stemming largely from police pursuits and disqualified driving. One pursuit covered 71 kilometres into Albury and had Rohan Stanley Weaver regularly hitting speeds of up to 180km/h. It was of such length that one police vehicle had to be swapped-out for another just south of Henty. IN OTHER NEWS: Weaver previously pleaded guilty to dozens of charges, including - Albury Local Court has heard - the 11th to 19th count of a second offence of disqualified driving now on his record. Some of the charges were recalled matters where he was re-sentenced for breaches of previous court orders.. "Sadly, I note you have spent most of your adult life in custody and not in the community," magistrate Sally McLaughlin said, in imposing an aggregate total sentence of three years and four months behind bars. The 32-year-old West Wodonga man, who will not become eligible for parole until February 6, 2024, was also disqualified from driving for a further three years. LIFE AND CRIMES OF ROWAN STANLEY WEAVER: Ms McLaughlin said there was "no real evidence" of any remorse from Weaver, who appeared via a video link to jail, over the danger he posed to the community from his driving. She pointed out how Weaver previously had been jailed on two occasions for police pursuits and that he had "serious matters of domestic violence" on his record. His offending included deceptions over drive-offs where he failed to pay for fuel. Ms McLaughlin said no other penalty other than full-time jail was warranted. For one of the matters, the court was told how police were stopped for a red light at a North Albury intersection on October 29 when they saw Weaver pull in behind them in his mother's Nissan Navara utility. When the lights turned green, they took off slowly to allow Weaver to overtake them. Weaver did so, looked directly at the officers - who turned on their warning devices - then sped off.

