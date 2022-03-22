sport, local-sport, albury gold cup, weights

The Mark Newnham-trained Spirit Ridge has been allocated top-weight for Friday's Albury Gold Cup. The Group performer has been handed 60kg. Spirit Ridge recently returned from a lengthy spell and finished near the tail of the field in the Group 3 Sky High won by Stockman at Rosehill earlier this month. The seven-year-old gelding is the highest rated galloper among the nominations with a rating of 104. Spirit Ridge was a Group 3 winner over last year's Brisbane winter carnival and also finished runner-up in the Wagga Gold Cup. Newnham also has Harmony Rose nominated for the cup. Harmony Rose is on the minimum of 54kg. The lightly-raced mare has been unplaced in both runs this preparation in Group company in Sydney. Harmony Rose finished runner-up in the Group 1 Vinery Stud behind Hungry Heart over the Sydney autumn carnival last year. Both Newnham runners are also entered for races at Randwick on Saturday. Last year's Albury cup winner Entente has been allocated 58.5kg and 4.5kg more than he carried to victory last year. ALSO IN SPORT The Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained gelding finished at the tail of the field in his most recent start in Sydney in last Saturday's Group 1 Ranvet won by Montefilia. Entente has failed to fire in his past two starts on heavy tracks in Sydney but produces his best form in firm going. All of the remaining runners in the feature race have been allocated the minimum weight of 54kg. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/2b4121df-d595-4f31-9be8-c2ee76e8fae2.jpg/r471_774_4299_2937_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg