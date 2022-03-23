news, local-news,

A Corryong cafe owner has raised more than $7000 to support war veterans' mental health. Stuart Spratt completed a 115-kilometre trek from Bonegilla to Corryong on Monday after four gruelling days on his feet, alongside friend Chris Campbell, for Solider On - a support service for defence force personnel. The pair were joined by Vietnam veteran Ray Waters on day one and clocked up 38 kilometres, while Wodonga navy veteran Laurie Phillips tagged along for leg two, which was around 22 kilometres uphill to Koetong. Another 25 kilometres on Sunday had Mr Spratt on the home stretch and around 30 kilometres later, he reached Corryong on Monday. IN OTHER NEWS: "Halfway on the home leg was the toughest. We just wanted to finish," he said. "What we go through for four days is nothing compared to what a lot of veterans go through in a lifetime." The Corryong Men's Shed was a major contributor with more than $2500 raised from a raffle, while Corryong Lions Club donated $1000. Mr Spratt has finished the March On challenge twice.

