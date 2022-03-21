news, local-news,

Two Benalla women were placed on 12-month good behaviour bonds and disqualified from owning animals for 10 years after being found guilty of abandoning two dead kittens at a vacated premises in Benalla Magistrates Court last week. An RSPCA Victoria inspector attended a Benalla property in July 2019 after a report two dead kittens had been left in the bathroom. No kittens were found, but the inspector observed two women outside and when approached, both confirmed they had been the previous tenants of the property and admitted to each owning a kitten. IN OTHER NEWS: When asked if they had moved the kittens, the women admitted they had put them in a wheelie bin. The kittens were later located in the bin by the inspector. Both bodies were transported to a veterinarian for a post-mortem examination. The veterinarian's analysis of the bodies determined the likely cause of death of both animals was starvation, dehydration and eventual emaciation and death. It was estimated the kittens had been suffering for two to four weeks prior to their deaths and their poor body condition and deteriorating health would have been obvious. RSPCA inspectorate team leader Michelle Green said it was maddening cases of severe neglect continued to present themselves. "These helpless kittens were denied the most basic standard of care, and both animals have died as a result. This was a completely preventable outcome," Ms Green said. "If your circumstances change and you are no longer able to care for your animal, you owe it to them to do the right thing and seek help or support. "We will not hesitate to prosecute owners who show this level of wilful disregard for the lives of animals in their care." The magistrate also ordered both women to pay combined costs of $653.40. Anyone with concerns for the welfare of animals is encouraged to contact RSPCA Victoria's inspectorate via www.rspcavic.org/report or call 9224 2222. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/244f4f87-3b94-4e9e-92f8-8e1cca2a99ba.jpg/r0_5_600_344_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg