A long-running gripe about a car stripped of parts ultimately led to a confrontation where a Jindera businessman viciously attacked a man at a service station. Allan David Parmenter was aggrieved, defence lawyer Mark Cronin said, that the victim held on to the car "for a number of years" despite demands for the vehicle's return. What was left of the car was eventually "dumped" by the victim outside Parmenter's home. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Cronin told Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin that Parmenter "understands there's absolutely no excuse for his actions". But he also pointed out the victim did not hold any fears from Parmenter's behaviour, up until the time he launched his assault with a stick. "(It was) quite the opposite," he said. Mr Cronin said the victim was a large man who towered above his client. Parmenter, 61, pleaded guilty to charges of using an offensive weapon with the intention of committing an indictable offence, intimidation and destroy or damage property. MORE COURT STORIES Ms McLaughlin said the facts of the case clearly supported what was made out in Mr Cronin's submission, in that Parmenter, known as David, momentarily "lost control" "The most serious (of the charges) is the use of a weapon to commit an indictable offence," she said. The court was told Parmenter and the victim had known each other through business dealings going back 15 years, but not as friends. The victim parked his vehicle next to a bowser at the Shell service station in Urana Road, Jindera, on December 27 about 5.45pm. He began filling his car with fuel - "minding his own business" - when Parmenter walked up to him and began an argument. "I want the parts back off my car," Parmenter said, to which the victim then replied: "F--- off, I don't want to talk to you, go away." "I am going to kill you," Parmenter said. "I want my parts back." Parmenter kept threatening him then walked over to his car and grabbed a "large stick". He struck the victim, who defended himself against the attempted blows to his head by raising an arm, and also hit a bowser. Significant swelling and lacerations to his left arm were treated at Albury hospital. Parmenter was arrested that same night and charged also with drink-driving. He was placed on a 12-month community corrections order and convicted and fined $2200.

