news, local-news,

Wodonga's councillors are determined to have the community along for every step of the ride when it comes to planning for the future of Junction Place. The city's deputy mayor Graeme Simpfendorfer backed mayor Kev Poulton's motion for the site at Monday night's council meeting, which he said intended to start a conversation with the community about the former railway land, managed by Development Victoria, to give clarity to the council's position. IN OTHER NEWS: "It's the intent of what that motion speaks to, getting our feet under the table with DV, having these conversations and representing our community that has spoken really clearly to us," Cr Simpfendorfer said. "Everyone is aware the community spoke very loudly on this issue and that hasn't been lost on any of the councillors. "We all spoke to that about bringing the community along and that is within the motion and is something we'll take very seriously moving forward." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/1bdd865f-1e73-41f7-ab4a-55babb2e1f37.jpg/r0_176_4888_2938_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg