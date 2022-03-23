news, local-news,

Twenty-two firefighting vehicles attended a grass fire at Yarrawonga that began late Tuesday afternoon. A Country Fire Authority spokeswoman said emergency services were called to Hogans Road, off the Murray Valley Highway, about 5.40pm. "The grass fire caused a bit of a traffic hazard and was under control at 7.15pm," she said. There was no damage to buildings and the total size of the blaze was still being determined. The CFA issued a watch and act alert for Bathumi, Boomahnoomoonah, Bundalong, Burramine, Telford, Wilby, Yarrawonga and Yarrawonga South at 6.41pm when the grass fire was not yet under control. This was later replaced by advice and community information messages as the threat eased. "Emergency crews will remain in the area, and patrol over night," the CFA advised at 8.38pm. "Smoke may be visible in the area for some time." IN OTHER NEWS:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/ecacd0a6-bdbd-4f7b-a9a5-947557c31725.JPG/r0_72_378_286_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg