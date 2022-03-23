A cut and a coffee: Act of generosity can change someone's life

community, hair dresser doing good deed

AN award-winning salon in the heart of Albury is opening its doors after hours to disadvantaged and homeless people for a coffee and cut. Owner and stylist Jardina Williamson, who took over the salon nine months ago, said having a haircut could change someone's life. "I help disadvantaged people, giving a fresh haircut, a hot drink and a wash," she said. "I'm in a position to give back to those who are compromised. One act of generosity can change someone's life. "They're still people. They're people's sons and daughters; they may have children, and they've lost their way. They're human just like you and I." Ms Williamson hoped haircuts allowed her homeless clients to see themselves in a different light, where they still had a chance. "A chance to make better choices." IN OTHER NEWS Her ultimate goal was to set aside one Sunday every month to allow people - whether homeless or disadvantaged - to come into a judgment-free place and get a free haircut. "It would be open for anyone with hairdressing experience to come and get involved and be a part of this act of kindness," she said. "I believe in an open-door policy, not just in my professional life but also outside of it. "This could be an opportunity away from changing someone's perspective, to know they are welcome in a safe environment and don't need to do anything except show up." The mother-of-three lives in Albury and regularly volunteers her time at Albury Wodonga Regional FoodShare, where she has seen a diversity of clients. "There's an influx of mentally unwell people, and I often work closely with organisations like FoodShare, and I can relate because growing up, I too haven't had a good run, and I've had to fight to get where I am," she said. "We are all one wrong choice away from losing everything. "Find the fire in you to get up each day." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/e8uBJxuTc2fGAziDArmhm5/3eae7e70-60bf-4741-90bd-28a88d86280e.jpg/r0_361_4855_3104_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg