news, local-news,

THE Albury-raised, high-profile cosmetic nurse Alex Pike will be trackside on Friday for Albury Gold Cup Fashions on the Field. Ms Pike said it would be her third time as a judge with competition ties going back to 2010. Having last judged Albury Fashions on the Field in 2019, Ms Pike will join Danica Erard (Danica Erard Millinery) and Rachel Alexander (The Beautymark owner) this year. "It's such an honour to be asked to judge again," she said. "They're lucky to have had so many incredible judges over the years but it's nice to see a return to locals this year." Ms Pike said she forecast bold fashion statements in autumn racewear. "I expect to see a lot of lilac, abstract prints and short pant suits this year," Ms Pike said. "Because we're coming back out of COVID, I think there will be lots of contrasting styles as people really ramp it up." Ms Pike, herself, would be dressed by celebrity designer Alin Le' Kal with shoes by Lana Wilkinson and millinery by Wendy Scully. Dividing her time between FACE by Alex Pike clinics in South Yarra and Albury, Ms Pike said she relished coming home to the Border every other week. "I love having my business in Melbourne but I would never give up my local business," she said. "The lifestyle in Albury is so wonderful and the city (Melbourne) can be very intense; after a week of working in the city I can't wait to get back to Albury. "I love walking up at Nail Can Hill Reserve - I'm lucky to live nearby - and I love being in nature." IN OTHER NEWS: After a Melbourne Grand Prix event early next month, Ms Pike would fly out to Beverly Hills in California for work training. "I'm excited to learn more and education has been put on hold over the pandemic," Ms Pike said. "There are so many new trends ... I'll be going to Los Angeles, St Louis and Chicago to learn more." There won't be much downtime, either: "I'm a workaholic to be honest; I do love what I do!" Bronwyn Robertson (Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer host) will host Fashions on the Field on the main stage from 1.15pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/06cd00b4-d01b-40bc-8126-b93f59831f8f.jpg/r0_124_720_531_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg