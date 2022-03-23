sport, local-sport,

After seven years away from netball, Bridget McAnanly found her love of the game again with Rutherglen last season. So much so that the 26-year-old has now taken on the club's A-grade coaching role for the upcoming Tallangatta and District League season. McAnanly, who was the Cats' vice-captain last year, takes the reins from Brianna Renshaw and will be a playing coach in what is her first time at the helm. "Our new president Pat Beattie rang me and said that they needed a coach," McAnanly said. "I just thought why not, it's the club that I played at for years. "Having them seek me out for the position was good and it's great to be back in the netball community again." Last season marked McAnanly's first since overcoming a devastating ACL injury, but she admitted it didn't take her long to find her way again. "Once I got on the court it took me a bit, but I got straight back into the mindset I used to be in before I did my knee," she said. "Once I pass that white line, I'm ready to go." While she has never coached a senior or junior side before, McAnanly said she has had plenty of role models to base her leadership style on. "There has definitely been a couple (of coaches) that stand out and I've taken a lot of what they've taught me to teach to the other girls," she said. "The girls have been really supportive at training, especially because I know most of them. "They know my expectations because I was vice-captain last year. ALSO IN SPORT: "I've been thrown in the deep end a bit, but I'm loving it." The Cats will rely heavily on young talent this season, with McAnanly set to be one of the most senior players in the squad. "We have a lot of young girls, even the new girls that have come in are quite young," she said. "It's been nice having those young girls come up. "It's not about molding them because they already know how to play netball, but just teaching them a few things that I've always been taught." Rutherglen has welcomed several new inclusions into its senior squad this season, including Lexie Shannon, Sophie Anderson, Demi Shale, Stella Morrison and Matilda Poupa. Last year saw them finish in 10th position after the disrupted season due to the Covid pandemic. McAnanly hopes to continue to see improvements on court this season. "We'll see how we go," she said. Rutherglen will kickstart the Tallangatta and District Netball Association season with a clash against Beechworth for round one, before then meeting the Saints.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/887722dc-0382-413b-bd47-f580853f5e16.jpg/r0_185_5568_3331_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg