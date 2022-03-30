sport, australian-rules-football,

In the last 17 years, only four clubs have won the Ovens and Murray Football League. Albury has been the powerhouse with seven, Wangaratta and Yarrawonga chipped in with three apiece, while Lavington has snared two. As we all know, COVID prevented premiers being named over the last two years. Ideally, the league needs a new premier and that's nothing against those four clubs, who deserve tremendous praise. But imagine if Myrtleford could break a 52-year drought? Or Wangaratta Rovers could snap a 28-year dry spell when superstar Rob Walker was running around. Realistically, that pair remains the best chances to break the drought. Wodonga (last flag in 2004) should improve again with the signings of superstars Angus Baker and Alex Smout, but even coach Jordan Taylor said over summer this year's about breaking a 13-year finals drought and then aiming for the flag in 2023. Corowa-Rutherglen (2003) and North Albury (2002) will target improved seasons, while Wodonga Raiders (1998) will almost certainly fall out of the top five This is the year the league has been craving since Lavington's upset win over Wangaratta in 2019 and everyone will be praying the season goes to plan. When you speak to clubs over summer the term "unfinished business" kept bobbing up. For Albury, it won all 13 games last season and has nothing to show for it. In fact, the Tigers were undefeated in the three grades, so they were, potentially, heading for one of their greatest years. Statistics suggest they were unbeatable, but underdogs Wodonga had a kick in the final seconds to beat them. Wangaratta, for one, fancied its chances of stopping the Albury juggernaut. Rovers produced one of their best wins since the last flag in a 14-point thriller over Wangaratta, but COVID played a role in the club never again reaching that height. IN OTHER NEWS: There's unfinished business, everywhere you look.

