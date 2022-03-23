sport, local-sport,

Wodonga's Kylie Whitehead has been named in the Australian squad to compete in an upcoming tour of the United Kingdom. Whitehead is one of 10 players to be named in the open Jackaroos women's squad, in what she says is a "dream come true." "It's been a goal of mine for probably five years to make an Australian squad," she said. "I think it's every sportsperson's dream to play for their country." The 2019 World Singles Champion of Champions is already familiar with her teammates, who she will travel with in May. ALSO IN SPORT: "I've played against them a fair bit at state level, so it's nice to finally be on the same team as them," she said. "I'm sure I'll learn a lot just from being around them." Whitehead will take to Corowa RSL Bowling Club this weekend as Wodonga meets YMGCR in the Ovens and Murray pennant decider. "Hopefully we can play as well as we did last week and get the win," she said.

