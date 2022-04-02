sport, australian-rules-football,

It's been the biggest off-season recruiting campaign of the modern era in the Ovens and Murray Football League. Yarrawonga snared Michael Gibbons straight from Carlton's forward line, while there's a host of guns from their respective competitions. All fans are excited when a new season starts, but there hasn't been a build-up like this, given the number of boom recruits, plus we're all sick of COVID and want our normal lives back. But it's not just the recruits who will take the league to another level, there's a stack of established players looking to make their mark again. Here's the top 10 players to watch. ALBURY Fletcher Carroll. Finished third in the Morris Medal and at 24 next month is coming into prime time. Consistently averaged more than 30 touches last year and wasted few, so that's a potent combination when he's feeding the joint Doug Strang Medal winner in Jacob Conlan. COROWA-RUTHERGLEN Will Robinson. There's not as many 'speccies' these days, at all levels, so the Roos' forward is a throwback. He was capable of taking high flying marks when he was last at the club as a youngster and while he's naturally matured as a player during his time with Geelong Football League outfit Newtown and Chilwell, he still retains the ability to genuinely excite the fans. LAVINGTON Hamish Gilmore. The Panthers are light on for profile recruits, particularly compared to Yarrawonga and Myrtleford, but the former Wagga Tiger will excite. Admittedly, it's a massive gulf between the O and M and the Riverina Football League, but the young defender was named in the Team of the Year. More importantly, he just kept getting better and sometimes you just never know how far that improvement will go. For his size, he has tremendous athleticism and will surprise forwards with his closing speed. MYRTLEFORD Sam Martyn. His arrival was overshadowed by the signing of Lavington's 2019 premiership coach Simon Curtis, but the former Goulburn Valley Morrison Medal winner should be around that same high standard. Plays a little like Wangaratta's Joe Richards and given where his football has lifted to in the past few seasons, it's a massive rap. Yarrawonga's Michael Gibbons will, deservedly, start favourite to be the league's best recruit, but Martyn is a contender. NORTH ALBURY Tim Broomhead. When he signed in early October, the entire league breathed a sigh of relief as last year's wooden spooners had finally snared a big fish. In fact, the former Collingwood player is the Hoppers' biggest signing since Brownlow medallist Jason Akermanis lobbed in October, 2012. Unfortunately, that was the end of the profile signings. However, Broomhead's two-year deal is hopefully the start of a rebuild. It would be unfair to expect the midfielder, who played 37 games at the elite level, to dominate, simply because he won't have the support of other guns, but he's a ball magnet, who posted a top five finish in the strong Mornington Peninsula Nepean Football League last year, so his form is fine. WANGARATTA Jackson Clarke. What about that starting midfield with two players who finished in the top four in the Morris Medal in Joe Richards and Abraham Ankers. The pair is smaller and fast, while Clarke is big and fast, so he just adds another dimension to an already sizzling area. A running machine, Clarke's fitness will test every midfielder in the league and his ball use is excellent. Good luck to the opposition trying to stop that trio. WANGARATTA ROVERS Brodie Filo. Along with Yarrawonga premiership pair Brendan Fevola and Craig Ednie, the most freakishly skilled player of the past 20 years. You could argue there have been better players than Filo, but none more talented. His highlights reel would be the equal of anyone in the modern era. Would have won the Morris Medal in 2017 but for a broken jaw, won the following year and was again playing well when he left Wodonga Raiders mid-season in 2019. Northern Territory stalwarts say his form was again terrific over the summer and given he's only 32 next month, there's no reason the mercurial midfielder-forward can't reach those Morris Medal heights. WODONGA Alex Smout. When Simon Curtis signed with Lavington in July, 2017, his former Ainslie coach Chris Rourke said his kicking was elite, Tick. In fact, he and Brodie Filo are the best we've seen in the past five years. So when Rourke said Wodonga's recruit was similar to Curtis, take it that his delivery will be sensational. The Bulldogs' players have been raving about his kicking and perhaps that super skilful on-baller, which the Bulldogs have lacked for years, will help them play finals for the first time since 2009. WODONGA RAIDERS Max Beattie. Raiders will boast a youthful outfit and this youngster is the pick. When he was 16 he fronted then coach Jarrod Hodgkin and asked if he could train one night with his mates and one at Raiders. Hodgkin still laughs about it now. Dynamic from the wing, Beattie combines pace, high work rate and running capacity with clever evasive skills. He was only 17 last year when he kicked three goals in the final quarter to put a dampner on Myrtleford's delayed 50-year premiership reunion. IN OTHER NEWS: YARRAWONGA Willie Wheeler. The obvious one here is Michael Gibbons straight from Carlton, but Wheeler's return from a serious foot injury is crucial. The ex-Williamstown premiership player signed with the club in November, 2019, so it's been the longest debut in waiting. COVID wiped out 2020 and then Wheeler injured his foot playing in Darwin late that year and required surgery last March. The 29-year-old is both a contested, in and under player, while he has poise and is a clever ball user on the outside. When he won Williamstown's best and fairest award in 2016, he beat two-time JJ Liston Trophy winner and team-mate Gibbons. Six years on, the pair could be again be dynamite in a super on-ball brigade.

