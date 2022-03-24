community, Albury/Wodonga women, local artists support band

Border musicians Iva Mahani and Asha Bright will perform at The Push All-Ages Tour that will stop at The Cube Wodonga on Sunday. Mahoni, who lives in Albury, is thrilled to have been been chosen to sing in support of the headline acts. "I'm so excited and grateful I kept investing in my passion," the student from Saint Mary MacKillop College in Jindera said. Alongside the 17-year-old, Asha Bright, 18, will also be a supporting act. She won the triple j Unearthed title and was excited to be involved. IN OTHER NEWS "Wow, this is happening. I'm speechless and I'm a little nervous, but nerves are always good." X-Factor's winner from 2016, Isaiah Firebrace, will be among the headline artists to perform on the night, along with hip-hop artist JK-47 and the rapper Allday. Wodonga Council has encouraged everyone to come along to the drug-, alcohol- and smoke-free event. Entry is $20, with complimentary tickets for First Nations' people or anyone experiencing hardship at thepush.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168477368/18c617c9-2793-4b31-abb3-f53294349462.jpg/r0_1864_3558_3874_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg