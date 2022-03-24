news, health, Albury-Wodonga, Mental Health Community Forum, Anzac House

"We want to drive the rate of suicide down to zero." A federal government minister declared this objective to an Albury community forum this week. "Now obviously that's a very, very ambitious goal," Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention David Coleman added. "But that is our goal and that is what we are very focused on doing." Mr Coleman outlined recent initiatives in mental health care to about 50 people at Anzac House on Tuesday, an event that heard public frustration over the lack of resources available in Albury-Wodonga. He described a new service called Head to Health, "a national network of mental health services that are free to access, designed for adults, a little bit like headspace but for adults". In NSW at least 14 Head to Health centres had been announced as well as about four centres for children 12 years and under. IN OTHER NEWS: "Sadly we've seen in recent years an increase in prevalence of mental health issues in kids who are nine, 10, 11," Mr Coleman said. "Head to Health Kids is about creating a place for those kids and their families to go to get help." Another priority will be universal aftercare to ensure support for those who have attempted suicide. "At the moment when people are discharged from hospital after a suicide attempt the Productivity Commission found that only about half of the people get follow-up care in the community," the minister said. Sharon Walsh, of Soldier On, questioned who would be monitoring or reviewing this care, describing how her previous workplace had tried to assist a man who arrived in a suicidal crisis. "I was the one who rang the ambulance and got the support and got him to hospital," she told the forum. Sadly the man didn't receive ongoing care and later took his life. "It was heartbreaking for the staff I was working with and for myself," she said. "It was really hard to know that he didn't get looked after and they let him out after four hours and that's not right." Ms Walsh later told The Border Mail more of her distress when the man, aged in his 30s, died. "I felt like I failed but I did the best I could," she said. "I saved him that night but it wasn't enough, I needed that system." Mr Coleman mentioned work towards a nationally consistent intake and assessment model. "So therefore, no matter where you are, whether you're in Albury or you're in Sydney, wherever you are you'll be assessed in the same way, your condition will be understood in the same way," he said.

